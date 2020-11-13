China has congratulated Joe Biden saying they ‘respect the choice of the people.’

China has congratulated Joe Biden on his victory over Donald Trump. Chinese diplomat, Wang Wenbin, announced the statement to the press on the day that Biden confirmed his victory in Arizona and achieved 290 electoral votes to 217 for President Donald Trump. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that the state will carry out a recount of all ballots cast on November 3 in the presidential elections, as requested by President Donald Trump’s team.

The 2020 US elections were the safest in history, according to the official cybersecurity agency

