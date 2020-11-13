Benalmadena council demands more clarity over restrictions

“We do not want improvisation on the part of the Board, but clear and forceful measures,” said Ruiz, who together with Marín has reported on how the new proposed measures affect their respective areas.

Explaining, “since we have observed how the regulations are constantly changing in recent days we want to communicate them as clearly as possible.”

In this regard, the mayor has claimed that sport within a facility “has been prohibited during the validity of the latest regulation, and therefore we have suspended all physical activities that we had inside the Innova building, although we have been able to relocate them mostly in the spaces we have outdoors “.

“Unfortunately, in the Youth Space of Benalmádena Pueblo that relocation has been impossible, and from here we want to apologise for this, we hope that this situation will pass as soon as possible,” he added.

Ruiz has voiced her opinion on the Andalucian Government saying, “they cannot be changing the rules one day and the next as well, since it is not acceptable that one day they announce that minors under 16 cannot play sports, and the next that they can”.