Barcelona Star’s Uncle Arrested For Presenting False Documents

Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembelé’s Uncle has been Arrested for Presenting False Documents to the Police after a Car Crash.



Police arrested Malick Dembelé this afternoon, Friday, November 13, in Barcelona, after his Audi electric car caught fire in the Ronda de Dalt area of the city, and when the Guàrdia Urbana arrived, the Barça player’s uncle identified himself with what turned out to be false documentation, with a police source saying, “The photo did not correspond to him”.

Witnesses reported having seen a car at around 7-o-clock in the evening, driving along the Ronda de Dalt, with sparks flying out from the engine when the car eventually burst into flames, with rescue services attending the scene to extinguish the flames.

Malick Dembelé was alone in the vehicle, and the firefighters discovered two helium gas cylinders inside the car, which luckily is a gas that will not combust when exposed to naked flames.

The Guàrdia Urbana reported that the male must have known exactly what false documentation he had given to them, and their suspicion was that Dembelé has a string of outstanding speeding violations, and they are also checking whether he was trying to conceal his real identity because his driving licence had in fact run out of points.

Eventually, Malick Dembelé handed over his passport to the agents, which contained his real identity, and he has been arrested for giving false documentation to the police.

