Altea’s Cala Soio declared a Natural Monument

VOLCANIC rock at Altea’s Cala Soio now has Natural Monument status.

The announcement from the regional government’s Environment department now means that the fossil beach, which is 225 million years old, has official protection.

This safeguard extends to the Portet marina built over the same volcanic rock, Altea’s mayor Jaume Llinares said.

Work at the marina, which triggered a popular protest by the local population last year, was halted as a precautionary measure on the orders of the Generalitat’s Heritage department.

