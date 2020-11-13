5 Arrested in Seville Following Police Car Chase

FIVE men have been arrested in Seville after a fleeing the seen of a robbery. The youths were pursued by the police in a car chase through the streets of Seville.

The police received several calls reporting the robbery at around 3.30 am saying that a theft was in progress. According to La Voz Del Sur, “Local Police and National Police agents have arrested five young people between 18 and 25 years of age”.

Both the National and Local Police were involved in the car chase and the arrests were made after the suspects crashed the getaway vehicle. The investigation is still underway as Police are looking for possible links to other robberies.

