106-year-old Brandenburg woman recovers from coronavirus

A German woman became one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors after recovering from the virus and being released from hospital on Tuesday, November 10. The 106-year-old, who was originally admitted to the Oranienburg clinic for abdominal cramps, did not have any noticeable respiratory issues. However, a test confirmed that she had Covid-19 and she was put into isolation.

-- Advertisement --



“The patient has a very good general condition for old age, so that her immune system was able to successfully fight the virus with our support,” explained chief physician Harald Pannwitz to the Berliner Zeitung.

Last week, a 97-year-old woman from Bernau, Brandenburg was released from hospital after also successfully beating the virus. She too presented with no coronavirus symptoms initially, having been admitted to the Berlin clinic with a suspected stroke.

A few days ago, a 97-year-old woman from Bernau, Brandenburg was discharged from a Berlin clinic after a successful recovery from Covid-19.

The woman from Bern had originally been taken to the hospital on suspicion of a stroke.

As of Friday, November 13, Brandenburg had reported 102.8 cases per 150,000 people in the past week, which puts it under the critical value of 150.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “106-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!