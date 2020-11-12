WH Smith to close 25 high street stores cutting nearly 200 jobs

WH SMITH is set to close 25 high street stores which means the British retailer will have to start cutting nearly 200 jobs.

It was reported on Thursday, November 12, that the company has struggled to survive the pandemic in the UK which has led to a pre-tax loss of £280m (€313m).

Sadly, it now means a loss of jobs and the closure of UK high street stores, mainly smaller outlets, after the chain saw business fall 19%.

However, the group’s previously successful travel outlets – in stations, airports and hospitals – have been even worse hit, recording a 43% slide in sales in the year to 31 August, despite showing signs of recovery in North America thanks to an increase in passengers after its expansion in the airport market and the positive news of the Pfizer vaccine.

In contrast, sales through the retailer’s main website soared by more than 240%.

