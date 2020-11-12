Well Hung in Benidorm .

The “little nuisance” has done it again by making a statement like no other.

It is an incredible but true story about a daredevil who recently hung naked from a crane over the skies of Benidorm 180 metres up.

The “Little nuisance ” Instagram account is packed with the daredevils, escapades and amazing photos in truly amazing places, often very high up and in hazardous locations.

This Benidorm photo isn’t the first though, and the man has been arrested by local police only a few months before when he jumped between two buildings 11 floors up!

Adam Lockwood (19) from manchester “The Little Nuisance ” has also scaled the Barcelona landmark the Torre Agbar tower (472ft).

Adam remarked when asked about the stunt that ” it was the first time he’s “hung” naked although he has appeared naked on some climbs.”

The stunt is regarded by local authorities as an illegal act by way of trespass though, Adam has a two year suspended jail term, and exclusion from any climbs on cranes and buildings in manchester.

DONT try this at home!

