THE UK’S first autonomous delivery vehicle has hit the roads, successfully transporting medical supplies from a pharmacy to a care home in Hounslow, Greater London.

Kar-go is a state-of-the-art self-driving delivery bot built by Academy of Robotics and gives a glimpse into how technology is set to transform the parcel delivery industry into the future.

The artificial intelligence machine is a specially developed package management system to provide contact-free delivery and thanks to its unique vision system, the electric vehicle is capable of delivering in both city-centres and suburban and rural locations.

William Sachiti, the founder of Academy of Robotics, said: “Kar-go’s first deliveries represent a key milestone for the wider automotive industry.

“Alongside our partners at Eurovia UK we have been working closely with DfT’s Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and key London stakeholders.

“This is to ensure that safety is at the heart of everything we do and we are grateful for the support we have received.

“What makes Kar-go magical for me is that we applied artificial intelligence and robotics in a useful and good way. “The technology is there when it is needed and out of the way when it isn’t. “As complex as Kar-go is, its function is very simple. To me that is good and that is an AI assisted future I would want to live in.”

Kar-go has been designed as a green alternative to diesel delivery vans, which will enable logistics companies and retailers to keep delivery costs down while providing a more convenient customer experience by delivering on-demand.

The vehicle will be able to drive itself to and from the sender and recipient’s address and will hand-over the parcel autonomously using its onboard robotics, whilst all elements of the vehicle’s operation can be monitored and controlled remotely.

The news comes after US self-driving delivery service Nuro raised $500 million (€421 million) for its R2 unit.

