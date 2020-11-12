Town Hall closed after mayor tests Covid positive

Competa Town Hall has been closed until Monday, November 16, closed after the mayor and another council member tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Obdulio Pérez is one of those infected and said the measure is intended to “prevent future infections” both among the municipal staff and members of the public.

-- Advertisement --



He told Diario Sur that he is self-isolating but isn’t displaying any symptoms.

Pérez said all council officials have been tested with no further positives and insisted “there is no need to fear an outbreak in the municipality”.

However, he asked the public to continue respecting established rules “so that we can announce soon that we are free of Covid”.

There are currently six active cases in the town “and all of them and their contacts are in quarantine and controlled”, he said.

The council will still be dealing with enquiries telematically.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Town Hall closed after council staff test Covid positive”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!