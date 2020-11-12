That’s enough! say Benidorm’s shops, bars, restaurants and cafes

THE presidents of the Cobreca, Aico, Abreca and Ociobal associations met Benidorm’s mayor following the Basta ya (That’s enough) demonstration.

The associations represent the resort’s shops, bars, cafeterias and members were supporting the protests held on Thursday, November 12, throughout Spain, calling for the State to introduce urgent measures preventing the mass closure of businesses.

The protest was held in the Plaza de SSMM Reyes de España and afterwards Javier del Castillo (Abreca), Pablo Gonzalez (Cobreca), Raul Parra (Aico) and Víctor Navarro (Ociobal) explained to Benidorm mayor Toni Perez the economic effects of the Covid-19 crisis on local businesses.

Also present were councillors and Bernardo M Perez, executive director of ADISLEV, an association of the companies that distribute supplies to hotels, restaurants and cafeterias.

Earlier, the mayor had followed the demonstration in the Plaza, which is near the town hall, accompanied by Commerce councillor Lorenzo Martinez and members of the municipal corporation.

