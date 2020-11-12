Texas Becomes the First US State to pass 1 Million People Infected with Covid.



Texas, the second most populated of the US states, has officially become the first state to pass the 1 million mark in cases of people infected with Covid, according to the Johns Hopkins University, on Wednesday 11th November, overtaking the original Covid hotspot, Italy, after a sudden surge in positives across the state, with since early March, 1,010,364 confirmed cases and 19,337 deaths, which can be verified on the John Hopkins University website.

-- Advertisement --



California, the most densely populated of all the US states, was the state with the highest Covid figures, but now Texas has taken that unwanted top spot after recording a new daily record of 10,865 cases on Tuesday 10th November, 74 cases more than the previous highest daily rate back on July 15th, with the actual figure likely to be even higher, as many people are still to be tested yet.

Texas state figures released on Tuesday 10th, showed an estimated 132,146 cases to be active, the highest number since August 17, with 6,170 cases hospitalized, the most since August 18th.

California state is not far behind Texas, with more than 986,000 confirmed cases, with Florida third with 852,000.

New York, which was once the epicenter of the virus, has less than 600,000 cases, as does every other state.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Texas Becomes First US State To Pass 1 Million Infected With Covid”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!