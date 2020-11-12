Tarragona Foreigner Appointment System Problems

THE Tarragona Foreigner Appointment system has seen incredible demand for appointments, especially after the Spanish State of Alarm ended. The rush of people trying to get appointments for the new TIE card has caused problems for many places in Spain.

In Tarragona, appointments are released each day, but this cannot keep up with the current demand. Even with the Tarragona Police working overtime, it is not proving possible to keep pace.

-- Advertisement --



There are several issues with the current Foreigner Appointment system. One being that the current process requires 2 appointments and another being that businesses are making the most of the chance to make a profit. Businesses are buying appointments and them selling them on. This is despite blocks put in place to limit the amount of appointments available to an individual. Future improvements to the system have been suggested, including changing to a single appointment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tarragona Foreigners Appointment System Problems”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!