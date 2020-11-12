Snowplow driver finds bodies on highway

Snowplow driver finds dead bodies on highway shoulder in California

The grim discovery was made on Monday, November 9 at around 6:30am when a snowplow driver was clearing Highway 395 near Bridgeport. The Momo County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday that they have launched a double homicide investigation after the dead bodies were discovered.

“The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport,” the sheriff’s office said.

“It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered, and MCSO has taken the lead on the homicide investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

The California Highway Patrol has assisted in the investigation, the sheriff’s office said, with the road being forced to close for 17 hours on Monday after the grisly discovery.

Officials have not released the cause of death, or whether the victims were killed at that location or moved there at a later stage.

Mono County Sheriff Ingrid Braun told The Record-Courier that more information would be released after next of kin were informed.

