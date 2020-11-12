Sinead O’ Connor cancels upcoming shows to enter trauma and addiction treatment programme

Singer Sinead O’ Connor, 53, announced on Tuesday, November 10 that she has cancelled all of her upcoming concerts, with the exception of the Irish gigs, to enter into a “one-year programme for trauma and addiction.”

-- Advertisement --



The Nothing Compares 2 U singer has made no secret of the fact that she has struggled with addiction and mental health issues in the past, telling fans on Twitter in October that her self-esteem was so bad she couldn’t even leave the house.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sinead explained that she has “lost someone beloved” and asked fans to stand by her until her return from treatment and the resumption of the tour in 2022.

She wrote: “I would ask you please to be supportive and understanding and to hold onto your tickets for 2022 because I will be back with a new album and tour.

“I truly apologise to anyone this causes inconvenience to.

“’Treatment begins next week so I’ll still be posting here until then. Mostly about what a total t**t Trump is. And how he’s way too stupid not to be clever.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sinead O’ Connor cancels upcoming shows to enter treatment programme”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!