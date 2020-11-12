Shots fired at Saudi Arabia embassy in The Hague

Dutch officers were alerted at around 6am on Thursday morning, November 12 to shots being fired at The Hague’s Saudi Arabia embassy. Reports are that several shots were heard; however, the gunman had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Bullet holes could be seen in several windows and shell casings littered the street outside the embassy, but police report that nobody was injured in the incident.

The shooting occurs just hours after several people were injured after a grenade was reportedly thrown during a Remembrance Day ceremony being held at a non-Muslin cemetery in Saudia Arabia. The ceremony was led by French delegates who condemned the violence as a “cowardly, unjustifiable attack”.

France itself has been the subject of many recent terrorist attacks after President Macron’s staunch defence of Charlie Hebo cartoons.

Police say that the motive for the attack is still unclear.

