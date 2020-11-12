Santa Pola is working on becoming a smart sports tourism destination after developing an innovative app that offers a wide range of nautical sports to whoever wants to come to Santa Pola.
The app will let the user know several days in advance which sport they will be able to practice in optimal conditions, where to practice it, and what level of demand the activity will have depending on the date.
The app has been designed as part of a collaboration between Tourism Santa Pola and Sien Consulting, the company that directs the DTI tourism master plan, and Parres Watersports, FUNDEUN, the OTRI and research groups of the Marine Biology area of the University of Alicante, and shows that Santa Pola is committed to nautical sports as a driving force in its intelligent tourism master plan.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Santa Pola bets on ‘smart’ nautical tourism”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.
Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.
Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!
Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!