SANTA POLA bets on ‘smart’ nautical tourism as it develop a computer application that helps the user to decide which nautical sports activity to practice along the 15km of its coastline.

-- Advertisement --



Santa Pola is working on becoming a smart sports tourism destination after developing an innovative app that offers a wide range of nautical sports to whoever wants to come to Santa Pola.

The app will let the user know several days in advance which sport they will be able to practice in optimal conditions, where to practice it, and what level of demand the activity will have depending on the date.

The app has been designed as part of a collaboration between Tourism Santa Pola and Sien Consulting, the company that directs the DTI tourism master plan, and Parres Watersports, FUNDEUN, the OTRI and research groups of the Marine Biology area of ​​the University of Alicante, and shows that Santa Pola is committed to nautical sports as a driving force in its intelligent tourism master plan.