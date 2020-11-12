Rollout of new £5 DIY Covid tests that give results in just 15 minutes

The new DIY tests, costing just £5 and providing results within 15 minutes, could be rolled out in 67 towns and cities across the UK if the pilot in Liverpool, one of the country’s worst-hit regions, proves successful. Experts say the wide-spread use of these tests could allow the country to ‘return to normal’ in the spring, and could reduce the transmission of the virus by up to 90 per cent.

Professor Sir John Bell, part of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, said: “These inexpensive, easy to use tests can play a major role in our fight against Covid-19.

“They identify those who are likely to spread the disease and when used systematically in mass testing could reduce transmissions by 90 per cent.

“They will be detecting disease in large numbers of people who have never previously even received a test.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned people on November 9 not to “rely on this news as a solution” to the pandemic as although it was positive news, it was still “very, very early days”. However, he did concede in the Commons that more effective testing methods and a potential vaccine would give the country “two boxing gloves to pummel the disease”.

