Rare Purple-Pink Diamond Sells For £20.1 million

“The Spirit of the Rose”, as the diamond became called, was one of 3 stones put up for auction by Russian mining company Alrosa, with each stone named after a famous Russian ballet, and was sold at auction by Sotheby’s in Geneva, for an incredible £20.1 million, and at 14.8 carats, with its unique colour and flawless internal structure, it is the largest pink diamond ever sold at an auction.

The reason for the huge sale price is that the diamond is so rare because 99% of all diamonds of its type are always under 10 carats.

-- Advertisement --



Previously, the most expensive pink diamond sold was the CTF Pink Star, a 59 carat stone which sold at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong in 2017, for £57million.