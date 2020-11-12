Rare Purple-Pink Diamond Sells For £20.1 million

Rare Purple-Pink Diamond Sells For £20.1 million. image: EPA

An Extremely rare purple-pink Diamond has been sold for £20.1 million at an auction in Switzerland.

“The Spirit of the Rose”, as the diamond became called, was one of 3 stones put up for auction by Russian mining company Alrosa, with each stone named after a famous Russian ballet, and was sold at auction by Sotheby’s in Geneva, for an incredible £20.1 million, and at 14.8 carats, with its unique colour and flawless internal structure, it is the largest pink diamond ever sold at an auction.
The reason for the huge sale price is that the diamond is so rare because 99% of all diamonds of its type are always under 10 carats.

Previously, the most expensive pink diamond sold was the CTF Pink Star, a 59 carat stone which sold at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong in 2017, for £57million.

The original rough discovered version of the stone was named Nijinsky, after the Russian-Polish ballet dancer and choreographer.
The name of the buyer of the “The Spirit of the Rose”, has not been released.

