Rapper Mo3 has been Shot Dead on a Dallas Highway, in Broad Daylight.



Mo3, aged 28, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was gunned down in his vehicle, in broad daylight, on Interstate 35 inSouth Dallas, by an as yet unidentified assailant, who, a police report says, drove up to Noble’s car, with a gun in his hand, walked up to the rapper’s car and opened fire on him.

-- Advertisement --



Police say Noble tried to escape by getting out of his car and running Southwards down the freeway, but the attacker chased him and fired his gun, hitting one bystander who was sat in a car, and hitting Noble.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where the bystander is reported to be in a non-life-threatening condition, but Melvin Noble died.

Police say they still know any motive for the attack, and no suspect has yet been arrested, with the police continuing their investigation, and only describing the gunman as being a black man.

Best known for his hit remix in 2019 of the song “Errybody,” with fellow rapper, Boosie Badazz, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mo3 had 800,000 followers on his Instagram platform.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rapper Mo3 Shot Dead On Dallas Highway”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead, others follow!



