A quick-thinking cyclist nabs a hit and run in Nijar, Almeria.



After being hit by a car on the main road through Nijar in the Almeria province, a quick-thinking cyclist wrote down a partial number plate in the sand as he laid injured at the side of the road on October 20, 2020.

Police later used this crucial information to eventually track down the owner of the vehicle who lived in the area. When the property of the suspected hit and run driver had been searched, investigators found the vehicle covered in old furniture and a tarpaulin.

Previously, the suspect had allegedly swapped number plates of the damaged car to a similar car not damaged and had done this to fool police who then found the original vehicle involved in the accident.

The car lacked and ITV (mot) certificate and proper liability insurance. The driver admitted responsibility and trying to deceive police investigators and the case along with all evidence, have been submitted to court number 3 in Almeria.

The cyclist was seriously injured in the accident although expected to make a full recovery.

Recent accidents involving cyclists in the area of Nijar have resulted in serious injury and one fatality.

Police praised the cyclist in this accident for swift thinking that helped in the search for the driver and vehicle responsible for this serious hit and run incident.

