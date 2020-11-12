Proud Boys to march on DC to protest Donald Trump’s defeat as the city braces itself for violent clashes

Washington DC is bracing itself as two demonstrations are planned in the city on Saturday, November 14 by far-right extremist group Proud Boys, to support President Trump’s allegations of election fraud.

Parler, a conservative social media site, went into a frenzy on Saturday, November 7 after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio posted what appeared to be a call to action by writing: “We’re rolling out. Standby order has been rescinded”.

SITE Intelligence Group – an organization that tracks jihadi, far-right and far-left threats – has listed the march on their website as a far-right-organized event. Dubbed ‘Million MAGA March’, the demonstration is set to go from Freedom Plaza to up to the Supreme Court.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday, November 10: “I huddled with my team this morning about an additional report of a caravan that might be starting somewhere in the South culminating here.

“Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week. And we will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations,” she added.

