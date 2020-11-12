PRINCE Charles and his charitable foundation, The Prince’s Foundation, backs the new Yoox Net-A-Porter sustainable fashion range.

-- Advertisement --



In an announcement on Thurday, November 12, global online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter launched a new sustainable menswear and womenswear range and the Prince said he was “extremely impressed” by the 18-piece ready-to-wear collection.

Prince Charles has long been known for his strong views on the environment and this launch is something he is quite clearly passionate about, as the collaboration gave students from Britain and Italy the chance to design and make the limited-edition line.

The clothes – in natural fibres including cashmere, wool and organic silk – were inspired by the designs of Leonardo da Vinci and cost from £395 to £1,295 (€440 to €1,444).

They are designed to last a lifetime, with profits going to the foundation to support its training programme and help preserve traditional skills.

“The key it seems to me is to rediscover the importance that nature plays in all this and where the natural materials come from,” said Charles.

“It seems utter madness to have this approach which takes, makes and throws away.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Charles backs new Yoox Net-A-Porter sustainable fashion range”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!