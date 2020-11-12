Phoenix Car Club drives on

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Phoenix Car Club drives on
CREDIT: Phoenix Car Club

Despite the restrictions placed on us all by the Covis 19 pandemic, the Phoenix Car Club has been active whilst staying within the guidelines imposed by local and national government.

In September and October the club held two drives in the Vega Baja area which were well supported by members.

-- Advertisement --

Both drives started from El Cortijo in Formentera, the first heading inland and exploring the many and varied narrow waterway roads in the locality before climbing to Hondon de las Frailles for a very nice lunch at the Tipsy Terrace restaurant.

The October drive headed east initially to the coast at La Marina and then via Santa Pola and the beach road to Arenals before turning inland to Dolores, Deya Vieja and Rojales and on to Restaurante Paco for lunch.

The club’s next drive takes place on November 22 and more information about the club and activities is available at www.phoenixcarclub.org


 

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Phoenix Car Club drives on”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.


Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




Previous articleOver 6,200 classrooms in quarantine and 27 centres closed due to Covid
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here