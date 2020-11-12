Phoenix Car Club drives on

Despite the restrictions placed on us all by the Covis 19 pandemic, the Phoenix Car Club has been active whilst staying within the guidelines imposed by local and national government.

In September and October the club held two drives in the Vega Baja area which were well supported by members.

Both drives started from El Cortijo in Formentera, the first heading inland and exploring the many and varied narrow waterway roads in the locality before climbing to Hondon de las Frailles for a very nice lunch at the Tipsy Terrace restaurant.

The October drive headed east initially to the coast at La Marina and then via Santa Pola and the beach road to Arenals before turning inland to Dolores, Deya Vieja and Rojales and on to Restaurante Paco for lunch.

The club’s next drive takes place on November 22 and more information about the club and activities is available at www.phoenixcarclub.org

