OVER 6,200 classrooms are in quarantine and 27 centres have been closed in Spain due to Covid, according to data published on Wednesday, November 11.

-- Advertisement --



According to information from 18 autonomous communities and cities shared by the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, these 27 centres account for 0.09% of the total that teaches as part of the general regime; while the classrooms and groups affected represent 1.5% of the total, so it is estimated that 98.5% of the groups are functioning normally.

The data presented during a meeting with educational organisations to present the amendments incorporated into the reform process, showed that positive Covid test results from students and teachers, with information from 18 autonomous communities and cities, accounted for 14,062 students who have tested positive, which equates to 0.27% of the students in those territories.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Over 6,200 classrooms in quarantine and 27 centres closed due to Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!