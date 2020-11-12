A NOSE job in Turkey has left a British woman in a coma and fighting to live.

Michelle Williams, 46, was working as a Teacher in Istanbul, Turkey, when she went under the knife for a nose job in August. She was enthusiastic about the operation and had spoken with one of her three sisters that morning over the phone.

The first thing her family knew about there being a problem, was a phone call to say Michelle had had a cardiac arrest. The Daily Mirror reports that “Ms Williams had been given a general anaesthetic before going into cardiac arrest and then suffered seizures which lasted for three hours. The brain damage was caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain. Medics have not been able to say to what extent her brain has been injured.”

Although Michelle underwent surgery as a healthy individual she has now suffered with seizures, a cardiac arrest and pneumonia. She is in a coma and is reliant on a tube to feed her, but her family are raising money to be able to bring her home. According to The Sun “The family hopes that after 12 long weeks in intensive care in Turkey, they can now make plans to bring their beloved relative back to the UK.”

There is a growing trend towards plastic surgery in other countries, that can offer prices far below those available in the UK. This worrying trend is a risk to people’s health and also a strain on the NHS as people return home and need NHS care.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Nose Job in Turkey Leaves Woman in Coma ".

