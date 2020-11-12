Nicola Adams out of Strictly after partner Katya Jones tests positive for Covid

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones have been forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after the Russian pro dancer tested positive for Covid-19.

OLYMPIC gold-medallist boxer Adams and her dance partner Jones are the first same-sex couple to compete in the BBC show.

Adams is said to be “devastated” at having to leave the dance contest early, and will have to quarantine. She and the rest of the cast have tested negative.

A statement from the BBC statement said: “Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.

“As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.


“The rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night on BBC One.”

Via the broadcaster, Adams said: “I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.”


