THE National Police have arrested a 65-year-old Spanish man in Marbella on November 9 for alleged sexual abuse of a domestic worker.

-- Advertisement --



According to the investigations, the Honduran born victim was hired for domestic work, in exchange for a salary of 800 euros per month, a room in the house and food, although the reality ended up being different.

As explained in a statement the employer, “began to demand sexual favours from the domestic worker, even touching her in intimate areas against her will and threatening to fire her.”

The events emerged Monday, November 9, after the National Police received a notice, through the Control Center 091, in which a woman said she had problems with a man in a house in the Marbella town.

Once at the home, the officers interviewed a resident, who worked there as a domestic helper, claiming having suffered continued abuse by her employer and homeowner.

As a result of the investigations, they discovered that the employee had arrived at the home at the beginning of August and that, shortly after, was the victim of touching and harassment by the arrested person, who also offered her extra money on numerous occasions to satisfy his sexual desires.

Given the woman’s refusal to agree, according to the National Police, the arrested man told her that as a foreign woman “she lacked rights and that he would kick her out of her home if she did not fulfil her sexual obligations.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Marbella Man arrested for sexual abuse”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!