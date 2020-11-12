Man arrested on suspicion of murder of two-year-old

Man arrested on suspicion of murder as two-year-old girl dies in hospital

Two-year-old Grace Thorpe passed away in hospital on Thursday, November 12 after she was found injured at her home on Dale Street, New Marske, North Yorkshire on Tuesday morning. A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr, said: ‘Whilst the loss of any life is tragic, the loss of a child is particularly devastating and Grace’s family are understandably distraught.

‘Our thoughts remain with Grace’s family and everyone affected by her loss.

‘We’re working hard to establish the full circumstances leading up to her death and have a dedicated team of officers on the case. We know that Grace’s death will have a huge impact on the community. We have officers in the local area and anyone who would like to speak to someone can approach the team.

‘This is in active legal case and we do have someone in police custody”.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out Thursday.

