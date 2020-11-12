Malaga A close the gap as the Junta close the accesses

THE BAHA Whiskey mini League got hotter at the weekend when Malaga A defeated Athletico Benahavis 3-2 to remain unbeaten and close the gap on League leaders Aston Viñuela.

The local team didn’t have it easy though. After their high pressing game saw them take a 2-0 lead through newcomer Shaun Duffy and Ian Salt the ‘Bees’ subsutituted Smith for Adam Chandler.

This proved to be an inspired move as the ‘Bees’ got themselves back into the game and from 2-0 down they got it back to 2-2. However the Malaga team again stepped up the pressure and Marcelo sealed the win to take Malaga A to within three points of the League leaders with three games in hand.

In Saturday’s other League game Malaga C and Sporting Benahavis played out a 0-0 draw. The League games were followed by two friendly matches with Malaga A beating Sporting Benahavis 3-2 and Malaga C drawing 0-0 with Athletico Benahavis.

The League has now been suspended due to the latest restrictions introduced on Sunday November 8 by the Junta Andalucia in an attempt to combat Covid.

It is hoped the league can be completed as soon as possible after the new restrictions are eased, hopefully in two weeks time.

These latest measures will have a slight effect on the ‘local sessions’ at Finca Naundrup and Benalmadena. Members living outwith these municipalities will be unable to travel to them.

The Walking Football League looking to their official opening to the season on January 17 next year are recruiting referees. Experience preferable though not essential as full training will be given. Generous expenses paid when qualified.

Contact walkingfooty.com or apalmar2011@hotmail.com

Finally Best Wishes from all Walking Footballers on the Costa go to Gordon Cooper for a speedy recovery after breaking his collar bone in an accidental collision during a Malaga vs Benahavis game.

There will be news next week of two new League Competitions and a Foreign visit.