Junta de Andalucía rejects proposal to join Mijas and Fuengirola as one

THE Junta de Andalucía rejects the proposal to declare Mijas and Fuengirola as one single urban nucleus, meaning that crossing the streets between Mijas and Fuengirola will be subject to a fine!

Despite talks and proper plans being submitted, which would have meant creating a single urban health centre that would help everyone in the area during these tough pandemic times, the Junta de Andalucía has shot them down.

The regional administration rejected the request, made by the Local Council on Monday, November 9, to combine the two municipalities, since they share several roads between them.

Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, spoke of his disappointment: “We learned this morning that the Junta de Andalucía has rejected the proposal that we had made and which was subsequently joined by the Fuengirola Town Hall so that both municipalities were understood as the same urban nucleus”.

González continued by saying that “we understood that it was a coherent proposal with which it was intended to avoid confusion between the residents of both municipalities, but that the Board has unfortunately rejected.

“I doubt very much that there is a situation in Andalucia as concrete as the one we have here, with two consolidated urban areas, through which thousands of people pass daily”.

Speaking about how the rules will be enforced since the plans to join Mijas and Fuengirola as one was rejected, the major stated: “a comprehensive application of the rule will be made, so we have ordered the Local Police to carry out informative work among the residents.”

“What we are never going to do is start a campaign to persecute the neighbours, since we understand that where controls have to be carried out are on the highways and accesses to cities, with the collaboration of the regional police, the Civil Guard and the National Police and influence those who can generate or create a source or risk of infection, which is where we really have to focus all our efforts,” he concluded.

