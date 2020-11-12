Jewish-Muslim bikers protect Jewish graves in Denmark

LAST year on November 9, the anniversary of the start of the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany known as Kristallnacht, 84 graves at a Jewish cemetery in Denmark’s city of Randers were desecrated.

This year, members of Danish biker’s club MuJu & Co. MC which is the world’s first motorcycle club with a special focus on Muslims and Jews with stated aims to promote mutual understanding, togetherness and interest in motorcycles among religious-ethnic minorities took a stand.

Members of the club spent the night patrolling the Jewish section of the Vestre Kirkegård in Copenhagen to ensure that nothing similar happened there.

One of the club’s members, known as Said told DR TV “No matter what denomination you profess, hate crimes against your family and relatives make an impression. Graves are sacred to us all, no matter who lies there. It’s someone’s family and we want to cherish that.”

