James Bulger Killer Fears He Could Re-offend if Released

JAMES Bulger killer, Jon Venables fears that if ever released from prison, he would re-offend. Venables and Robert Thompson are the youngest murderers that have been convicted in over 200 years.

In 1993 the pair abducted and tortured the young James in a horrifying way before killing him. Venables was only 10 years old at the time of the murder and their identities were kept a secret during the trial. Venables and Thompson were released from prison in 2001 and controversially were given new identities.

In 2010, Venables was arrested for being in possession of images of child abuse and returned to prison. He spent around 3 years there before being released. His freedom was short-lived though, and he returned in 2017 and is still incarcerated.

After being refused parole, the Sun reports that a source said “Venables told the board he did not seek release because he’s worried that he’ll re-offend.” And that “On the outside, he finds it difficult to make friends or gain employment and he seeks out drink, sex and pornography as a way of adding excitement to his life and that’s a potent mix.” Venables now 38, has been refused parole for a minimum of 2 years.

