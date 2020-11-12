Investigation after woman, 87, dies in fire at block of flats

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Investigation after woman, 87, dies in fire at block of flats
CREDIT: Emergencias Madrid (file)

National Police are investigating a fire in which an 87-year-old woman died and her carer suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire on the fourth floor of a 16-storey block of flats in the centre of Madrid happened at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, November 12.

-- Advertisement --

According to sources, firefighters pulled the elderly woman’s body from the burning flat, and SAMU medics confirmed her death at the scene.

They then treated the victim’s 56-year-old carer for poisoning from smoke inhalation.


The rest of the flats in the block were not affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation has been launched by the National Pollice.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Investigation after woman, 87, dies in fire at block of flats”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




Previous articleFinal countdown for the old pesetas
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here