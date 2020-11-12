Investigation after woman, 87, dies in fire at block of flats

National Police are investigating a fire in which an 87-year-old woman died and her carer suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire on the fourth floor of a 16-storey block of flats in the centre of Madrid happened at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, November 12.

According to sources, firefighters pulled the elderly woman’s body from the burning flat, and SAMU medics confirmed her death at the scene.

They then treated the victim’s 56-year-old carer for poisoning from smoke inhalation.

#Incendio de vivienda en Condado de Treviño, 33, #CiudadLineal. @SAMUR_PC confirma el fallecimiento de una mujer de 87 años y traslada por inhalación leve al Marañón a otra de 56. @BomberosMad ha extinguido el incendio y ha rescatado a la víctima. pic.twitter.com/qpfUViZpv5

— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) November 11, 2020

The rest of the flats in the block were not affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation has been launched by the National Pollice.

