Hotel clients’ details exposed

THE personal details of millions of clients of Hotels.com, Booking.com, Expedia and other hotel reservation platforms have reportedly been left exposed.

This includes names, credit card details, ID numbers and reservation details.

Prestige Software, based in Spain, sells a software service called Cloud Hospitality, a tool used by hotels to update their availability on the major booking websites.

A misconfiguration in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 bucket, a popular form of cloud-based storage, caused more than 10 million individual log files containing extremely sensitive personal information from as far back as 2013 to be exposed.

This includes credit card details from clients worldwide, potentially putting them at risk of fraud and online attacks, although it is unknown whether the data was stolen before the security breach was discovered.

Prestige Software is at risk of having its permission to accept and process credit card payments taken away for breach of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

A security team at Website Planet, a group of ethical security research experts that discover and disclose serious data breaches as a free service, discovered and reported the security breach.

