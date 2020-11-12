Gym owner fights back against lockdown

POLICE have forced a North London gym to close after a day-long stand-off involving up to 30 Police Officers.

Zone Gym in Wood Green has been ignoring lockdown rules for a week with owner Andreas Michli, 34, reopening the shutters straight after being raided.

He’s described the decision to close gyms as the ‘worst I’ve encountered in my life’ and has vowed to reopen again as soon as possible.

Police and council workers have been called to the gym on several occasions since the second lockdown began a week ago and eventually decided to block the entrance to make sure customers couldn’t gain access.

Regardless of the risk of arrest and already being given multiple fines, Andreas continues to defy the closure order so that his clients can train, however, Wednesday, November 11 he finally decided to close the doors as his gym was empty.

In a defiant message to customers posted on Facebook on Tuesday, November 10, he wrote, ‘I am flabbergasted gyms are being forced to close. Gyms have some of the lowest infection rates of business sectors. ‘The police have asked us to close but we are going to do right by our members even if the legislation says different. We are keeping people healthy.’

