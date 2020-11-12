Great Ormond Street worker sues children’s hospital

A GREAT Ormond Street worker is suing the children’s hospital as she claims colleagues bullied her for being a Christian and called her a ‘stupid northerner,’ and a ‘silly white b***h’.

-- Advertisement --



Catherine Maughan, a former data manager, is suing the children’s hospital, claiming sex, race and religious discrimination.

The 36-year-old, from Middlesbrough, told an employment tribunal how staff at the hospital told her not to drink after work because it would offend Muslims, kicked her in a lift, and subjected her to racial slurs and threatening behaviour.

Central London employment tribunal heard how the whole situation made Ms Maughan so stressed her hair fell out, she was prescribed antidepressants and started counselling.

In her statement, she also claims she felt ‘extremely anxious, stressed, and worried for [her] safety’ and alleges that a manager banged his fist on a desk and told her she ‘would be sorry’ that she complained about him.

She also alleged that she was told to ‘accept that in black African culture, men are dominating towards women.’

A tribunal panel heard she kept a journal of the bullying which started on her first day in the job. She had worked for the hospital for three years but transferred departments in July 2017.

Examples of entries, which note the dates and sometimes the times of day of incidents, were included in her witness statement presented to the judge.

In later entries, she added: ‘On August 28, 2018, Rebecca Eaton-Jones called me a ‘f*****g silly b***h’.

‘On September 4, 2018, Margaret King called me a ‘silly white b***h.’

‘On October 12, 2018, Ayatunde Ojo called me ‘a white Yorkshire girl.’

‘On October 19, 2018, Ayatunde Ojo asked me what my religious beliefs were because I was a ‘white girl.’

Describing one particular alleged incident, which her witness statement claims resulted in her taking time off on ‘special leave’, she said, ‘With an aggressive tone, Adeboye called me a ‘silly white girl’ and said he was ‘surprised that I had been a manager before being stupid and inexperienced.’

‘Adeboye slammed his fist on my desk in anger which, added with his threatening tone of voice when he said I “would be sorry for complaining about him,” made me anxious for my safety.’

On the day she handed in her resignation letter, she noted: ‘I continue to lose a large amount of hair on a daily basis and I feel embarrassed and deeply devastated and upset, worried that a large amount of my hair has fallen out and I was left with visible bald patches and very thinned hair.’

In her resignation letter, enclosed in her statement, she said: ‘GOSH have breached trust and confidence and acted in a manner that damages my health, reputation and career prospects.

‘GOSH have subjected me to abusive treatment and acted in breach of contract on numerous occasions.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Great Ormond Street worker sues children’s hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!