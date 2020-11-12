Government of Catalonia extends restrictions until November 23

The Government of Catalonia has announced current restrictions imposed after Spain’s declaration of a State of Alarm will be extended until November 23.

“We have extended the current measures until November 23. The beauty centres may work individually and the centres of culture may not exceed 100 people,” confirmed the Department of Health, but bars and restaurants must stay closed.

📡 #Consellera @albaverges: 'Hem prorrogat les mesures actuals fins al 23 de novembre. Els centres d'estètica podran obrir de manera individual i els centres de culte no podran superar les 100 persones.' pic.twitter.com/UlUop3FwM6 — Salut (@salutcat) November 12, 2020

The perimeter closure of Catalonia and municipal confinements on weekends were imposed from midnight on Friday, October 30, provisionally for 15 days.

Interim president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, said at the time all cultural, sports, bar and restaurant activities will be suspended, along with extracurricular activities for children and young people.

Food delivery service is allowed until 11pm.

But only shops of less than 800 sqm can operate, with capacity restrictions in place, meaning shopping centres have had to shut.

Aragonès justified the “social stop” as a ‘containment dam’ to stop the pandemic, pointing out that the figures in Catalonia are not good.

As of Thursday, November 12, official figures state there have been 309,740 confirmed Covid-19 cases (PCR tests and others including antibody tests).

And a total of 14,886 people with or suspected to have had the virus have died since the beginning of the outbreak according to funeral homes.

Within the last few days, the Catalan government has made private medical facilities available for public use over concerns that the number of patients needing ICU’s could rise.

