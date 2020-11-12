Gibraltarians Confined to La Linea Unless Resident in Another Spanish Municipality

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has said that British residents from the rock will only be allowed to go outside of La Linea if they are officially registered as residents in another municipal area. New rules that came into on November 10 by the local government of Juanma Moreno to fight COVID-19 have stopped residents travelling between municipalities in Andalucia unless they can prove special circumstances like medical needs etc.

British residents have up to now been allowed to cross the border from Gibraltar, but must remain in neighbouring La Linea. The new measures mean that anyone who has a second home in Marbella or Malaga, for example, are now not allowed to travel there. If however, the travellers could prove it is their main place of residence, then, under the new rules, they should be allowed to return home.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo explained the new rules, he said, quote: “A resident of Gibraltar entering Spain is then subject to exactly the same constraints as a resident of La Linea. They cannot then go beyond the municipal boundaries of La Linea unless their travel is in keeping with the Spanish rules or are registered beyond it.”

The minister went on to say: “You would probably be unlucky to be told you cannot access your second home.”

