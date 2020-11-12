Fish were biting for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

THIRTEEN contestants turned out for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest Winter League match, fishing Section B1 of the River Jucar.

The previous week’s outing had to be cancelled owing to the inclement weather and the riverbank was still extremely slippery due to the mud.

The river was very cloudy with a mild flow but the fish were feeding and made fishing very pleasant, club secretary Jeff Richards said.

The air temperature rose to 20 degrees although the water temperature was not taken.

“I didn’t wish to become the thermometer bobbing up and down in the cold water,” he admitted, as the bank was so slippery.

Frank Povey had the best catch of 19.675 kilos, with second-best going to Jack Hanssen with a total weight of 16.350 kilos. The best fish of the day weighing 7.1 kilos was caught by Malcolm Hunt.

For further information contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and frank.povey@btopenworld.com) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083)

