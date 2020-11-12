Lashana Lynch has revealed the online ‘abuse’ and attacks’ she has suffered after becoming the first Black 007.

Lynch will play Nomi in the upcoming James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’, in which Daniel Craig will hand over the reins.

-- Advertisement --



In an interview with Bazaar UK, the Marvel Universe, actress, singer and playwright, said that in the face of the online backlash to her being cast as Agent 007, she reminds herself “I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

“I am one Black woman,” she said after revealing that the abuse led her to delete her social media for a week.

“If it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse.”

Born in Hammersmith, London, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, Lynch made her film debut in 2012, playing an Olympic runner in Fast Girls before landing an action role in Captain Marvel.

‘No Time To Die’ is expected to be released in April 2021.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Black 007 ‘abused’ and ‘attacked’ on social media”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!