Entire running club to grow a moustache in support of Movember

The entire Torre del Mar Playas Running Club will grow a moustache in support of Movember.

THE Movember campaign (moustache/November) aims to raise awareness about the importance of the fight against male diseases such as prostate and testicular cancer.

The Covid pandemic has meant that activities and events planned by running club during November have been suspended.

But the club wants to continue spreading the important message and is calling on all athletes in the Axarqui region to take part by publishing a photograph of themselves with their ‘moustache’ and the tag #MovemberPlayasdeTorredelMar on their social networks.

Prostate cancer claims 22,000 victims every year in Spain, but the mortality can be reduced by 90 per cent if an early diagnosis is made.

Club president Rafael Sánchez told Axarquia Plus that it is “vitally important to demonstrate to men the importance of taking care of themselves and of carrying out periodic check-ups to prevent and combat diseases such as prostate cancer and testicular cancer.”

