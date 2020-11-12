Elche to hire 100 unemployed to control Covid compliance in schools

Elche Council plans to hire 100 unemployed people to control Covid compliance in schools and reinforce preventative measures.

Councillor for Education of Elche, María José Martínez, said the intention is that all Elche teaching centre, public or subsidised, have a person on-site every day to help ensure compliance with covid standards, relieving the teaching staff of the task.

She said the council will use a €2.5 million subsidy from the Generalitat Valenciana to hire 180 unemployed people full-time for six months.

Of these, 80 to 100 will work in nursery schools, colleges and institutes.

Martínez added that the aim is “for teachers to be able to dedicate themselves to their work and not have to spend time on other tasks caused by the pandemic, as has been happening”.

The Covid assistants will control the arrival and departure of pupils, take their temperature, ensure masks are worn and that social distancing is respected in classrooms and all common areas.

The new staff are expected to be in place before the end of the year, and will also assist with disinfecting classrooms and equipment.

