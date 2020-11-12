Elche to hire 100 unemployed to control Covid compliance in schools

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Elche to hire 100 unemployed to control Covid compliance in schools
CREDIT: @ceh4health

Elche Council plans to hire 100 unemployed people to control Covid compliance in schools and reinforce preventative measures.

Councillor for Education of Elche, María José Martínez, said the intention is that all Elche teaching centre, public or subsidised, have a person on-site every day to help ensure compliance with covid standards, relieving the teaching staff of the task.

-- Advertisement --

She said the council will use a €2.5 million subsidy from the Generalitat Valenciana to hire 180 unemployed people full-time for six months.

Of these, 80 to 100 will work in nursery schools, colleges and institutes.

Martínez added that the aim is “for teachers to be able to dedicate themselves to their work and not have to spend time on other tasks caused by the pandemic, as has been happening”.


The Covid assistants will control the arrival and departure of pupils, take their temperature, ensure masks are worn and that social distancing is respected in classrooms and all common areas.

The new staff are expected to be in place before the end of the year, and will also assist with disinfecting classrooms and equipment.


 

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elche to hire 100 unemployed to control Covid compliance in schools”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




Previous articleUK’S first autonomous delivery vehicle has hit the roads
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here