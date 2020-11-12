Eight dead in mystery helicopter crash in Egypt

Eight dead in mystery peacekeeping force helicopter crash in Egypt

Six Americans, as well as a French and a Czech national, have lost their lives in the Sinai region of Egypt after their helicopter mysteriously crashed while serving on the multinational peacekeeping force. One survivor of the November 12 crash was airlifted to an Israeli hospital, according to Israeli and Egyptian officials.

While an Egyptian official said the crash appeared to be down to a technical fault, an official for the Multinational Force and Observers, Brad Lynch, said the organisation is “actively investigating an incident involving one of our helicopters.”

An Egyptian official said the UH-60 Black Hawk was on a reconnaissance mission and crashed near the island of Tiran.

“We are deeply saddened to report that eight uniformed MFO members were killed; six U.S. citizens, one French, and one Czech,” the Multinational Force and Observers said in a statement. “One U.S. MFO Member survived and was medically evacuated. Names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”

