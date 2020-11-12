EASYJET celebrates 25 years by offering 25% off flights – and you can book up to June 2021.

In what has been a chaotic year for EasyJet, and all other airlines, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of its 25th birthday may be somewhat tainted, however, the company has decided not to let it get them down following positive news of the Pfizer vaccine.

The company’s latest flight sale offers 25 per cent off 500,000 seats, so if families want an Easter holiday, they can take advantage of the deal which is on offer until November 17.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager of easyJet said: “We are delighted to mark this milestone birthday with a small gesture of thanks to our customers.

“Whilst the party may have to wait this year, we can pause and look back and being very proud of everything we’ve achieved: our unbeatable value and unmatched European network, leading position on carbon offsetting, alongside the warm welcome our crew deliver every single day to all our customers.

“Not everybody has been able to take the trip they’ve wanted to this year and so to celebrate our birthday, and as a thank you for to all our customers we’re offering up to 25 per cent off flights until June 30, 2021, if booked before November 17 so customers can look forward to flying with us again in the future.”

