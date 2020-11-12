ACTING in response to local residents’ complaints, the Palma Council is arranging for a team of five newly employed workers to remove unsightly industrial rubbish and rubble at an estimated cost of €25,000.

Time allocated is at least three days and the Council expects to have to transport up to 100 tons of rubbish which had been dumped in a relatively small spot on the Camí de les Argiles, located in the Aranjassa area.

In addition to work, the Council’s Environment Department will be investigating the matter with the intent of discovering those responsible for this ‘fly tipping’ and once known, action will be taken against them.

