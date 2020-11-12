Dutch students build electric car from recycled material

DUTCH students build a fully functioning electric car made entirely from recycled material in an awesome feat of engineering.

The bright yellow, sporty two-seater car, which the students named ‘Luca’, is made entirely out of waste, including plastics fished out of the sea, recycled PET bottles and household garbage.

The wonderful car, designed and built by a group of 22 students in around 18 months, can reach a top speed of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour and has a reach of 220 kilometres when fully charged, the Technical University of Eindhoven said.

“This car is really special, because it’s made all out of waste”, project manager Lisa van Etten told Reuters.

“Our chassis is made out of flax and recycled PET bottles. For the interior we also used unsorted household waste.”

The seat cushions consist of coconut and horse hairs whilst the car’s body was made out of hard plastics normally found in televisions, toys and kitchen appliances.

“We really hope that car companies will start using waste materials”, production team member Matthijs van Wijk said.

“It’s possible in many applications. More and more companies use waste or biobased materials in the interior, we want to show that it’s also possible to build a chassis out of it.”

