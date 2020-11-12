Disgraced Ex-FA Chairman resigns as Vice-President of FIFA

Disgraced ex-FA Chairman Greg Clarke has Resigned from his £190,000-year job as Vice President of FIFA.



Greg Clarke had resigned from his post as FA chairman on Tuesday 10th November, after the disgraced 63-year-old was shamed for using terms deemed offensive racist, homophobic, and sexist, during a meeting, and today, Thursday 13th November, he stepped down from his £190,000-a-year position as Vice-President of FIFA as well, a position he was elected to last year by UEFA, and supposed to continue until 2023, but despite being asked to stay on in the role by the bosses of governing body UEFA, Clarke resigned.

Earlier in the day, Clarke had told reporters, “I am staying purely at the request of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin”, but Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA President, confirmed this morning, Thursday 12th November, that Greg Clarke has herewith resigned, with a UEFA spokesperson saying, ‘Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke’s proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council”, adding, “FIFA’s zero-tolerance position on discrimination remains steadfast and clear, that any form of discrimination, including racism, sexism, and homophobia, has no place in football. Under the circumstances and given the nature of his comments, FIFA considers that Mr. Clarke did the right thing to resign as Chairman of the FA on Tuesday.

Mr. Clarke was elected to his position on the FIFA Council by UEFA and his term of office runs until 2023. He is, of course, free to resign from the FIFA Council, just as he has resigned as Chairman of the FA. It is for Mr. Clarke to take that decision.’

