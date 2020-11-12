Coronation Street legend bags another Guinness World Record

Coronation Street legend William ‘Ken’ Roche bags another Guinness World Record

It’s hard to believe, but Corrie is celebrating its 60th birthday next month, and the much-loved character Ken Barlow – played by screen legend William Roche – has reason to celebrate as well. William has played Ken since the very first episode of Coronation Street was aired, making the 88-year-old actor the longest-serving TV soap star.

When he received the World Record, William told ITV:

“I first got this [record] 10 years ago. There was a guy in a series called How The World Turns in New York and for years, he was the only one that was ahead of me.

“I often joke about it and say “If you want to get this, it’s very easy really. All you have to do is turn up, know your lines, and keep doing that for 60 years.” And that’s it.”

He added: “[I’m] Very honoured and very proud to be part of it. I love the show. The only reason I’m in the Guinness book of records is because I’m on the good ship Coronation Street. I go right back to the early days with Tony Warren and it’s so good that his creation is living on and his name is on it all the time.”

