THE City of Cartagena has launched a pilot project to recycle electrical waste and electronic equipment in various municipal buildings.

-- Advertisement --



The project will see the recycling of electrical waste and electronic equipment (RAEE’s), such as hairdryers, irons, radios, mixers, calculators, electric knives, electric or electronic toys, by specific containers in an initiative launched by the Department of Infrastructure.

Councillor María Casajús said: “We started with a pilot project to promote the collection of household electrical and electronic appliances that do not exceed 30cm approximately and facilitate the recycling of this type of waste by officials by bringing the means to their work station.”

She explained that “the first containers of this type have been installed in the administrative building of San Miguel and we are also placing them in the Youth Resource Center of Paseo de Alfonso XIII, in the Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Centre and in the offices of firefighters and local police in the Security Park”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cartagena project to recycle electrical waste and electronic equipment”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!